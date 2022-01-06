Pence aides 'particularly cooperative' in providing January 6 committee info on Trump's activity: report

On Wednesday, Axios reported that aides to former Vice President Mike Pence have been "particularly cooperative" in giving the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol information on former President Donald Trump's activity during the events of that day.

"At the one-year mark of the insurrection, the committee is piecing together a definitive timeline of how Trump resisted pleas from his own advisers, allies, family members and lawmakers to halt the violence down Pennsylvania Avenue," reported Alayna Treene. "The committee is ramping up its closed-door work with the goal of holding public hearings as early as this spring. Many Pence-world witnesses have testified without a subpoena, according to one source with direct knowledge of the closed-door hearings."

Among those who have provided information is former Pence chief of staff Marc Short, as well as former Pence communications director Alyssa Farrah and former National Security Adviser Keith Kellogg, who was with Pence during the insurrection.

RELATED: Stephanie Grisham says she 'cooperated fully' with Jan. 6 committee and 'will continue to'

"Some of the most helpful information has come from second- and third-tier staff who were not directly involved but were at the White House on Jan. 6 and had access to top administration officials, sources tell Axios," the report continued. "They’ve been integral to helping piece together exactly what happened that day, one committee aide said. Many of those officials met solely with the committee's Republican members, Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), two sources with direct knowledge said."

Pence, who held a ceremonial role in counting the electoral votes, was a particular target of the insurrectionists, who led chants calling for his lynching after he concluded he didn't have the constitutional authority to refuse to count President Joe Biden's votes — something that Trump actually defended after the fact. The incident has led to a fracturing of the relationship between Trump and his former running mate.



Pence is rumored to be considering a presidential run in 2024, although analysts believe he would have serious problems winning over Trump supporters still enraged that he didn't help overturn the 2020 election, especially if he cooperates with the investigation himself.