Nevada GOP moves to punish Fox News contributor who endorsed Democrat over scandal-plagued Republican

The Nevada Republican Party is moving to punish its former chairwoman for endorsing two Democratic candidates in November's election.

Amy Tarkanian, a regular contributor on Fox News and Newsmax, offered support for Democratic state treasurer Zach Conine's re-election bid against Republican Michele Fiore and Democratic attorney general Aaron Ford's re-election campaign against Republican nominee Sigal Chattah, reported the Las Vegas Sun.

The conservative pundit was invited to appear Aug. 11 at the Douglas County GOP board meeting to discuss the endorsements, and she shared a letter on social media from the chairman of the county's Republican Party central committee seeking her resignation -- although she's not entirely sure she remains a member of the committee.

“I think I am, but I’m not sure,” Tarkanian said. “I don’t go to their meetings at all. I think maybe I’ve gone to two meetings since I’ve been up here, and we lived here for three years. It’s kind of funny that they would feel this is something that would affect me.”

Tarkanian and her husband Danny, a Douglas County commissioner, moved from Las Vegas, where Fiore has been a city council member since 2018 following a four-year term in the state assembly.

Fiore was investigated last year by the FBI for alleged campaign finance violations and survived a recall effort over racist remarks she made at a GOP event, and she played a key role in helping to wind down the the 2016 occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge she had supported.

Tarkanian endorsed Conine over Fiore, who also faced criticism for her campaign activity for Donald Trump and her spending practices while in office, saying the incumbent state treasurer was a "smart and experienced leader."

She also backed Ford instead of Chattah, who said in leaked text messages that the state attorney general should be hanged from a crane, and other Republicans have joined her in rejecting the party's nominee -- who Tarkanian described as "unprepared [and] dangerous."

The Nevada Republican Party called Tarkanian a "failed chair," but she said she's not bothered by the criticism.

“I don’t feel that I should waste my time,” Tarkanian said. “If these people are willing to treat me this way, then I’m not going to give them the time of day, but I am still a Republican.”