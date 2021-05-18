'Stick to golf!' Andrew Giuliani blasted with mockery after announcing bid for New York governor

Screengrab.
Rudy Giuliani's son is running for New York governor, sparking some reactions on social media.
Andrew Giuliani, the 35-year-old son of the former New York City mayor, announced he will seek the Republican nomination to replace Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
"I'm a politician out of the womb, it's in my DNA," said Giuliani, who served as a White House adviser under former president Donald Trump. "Giuliani vs. Cuomo, holy smokes. It's Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier. We can sell tickets at Madison Square Garden."
The announcement was not received with quite that level of excitement on Twitter.
America's hatred of royalty, really, only lasted for about five years in the late 18th century. We otherwise can't… https://t.co/RKB8W8bclU— Craig Calcaterra (@Craig Calcaterra)1621338286.0
Way to pick just the right time to capitalize on your name, Andrew Giuliani...— Ben Varkentine (@Ben Varkentine)1621339114.0
Andrew Giuliani is running for Governor of NY for one reason: If he wins he will pardon Donald Trump for NY State crimes. Period.— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@(((DeanObeidallah))))1621338604.0
Andrew Giuliani is apparently announcing his run for Governor today. Because here in New York we haven’t suffered enough.— Michelle (@Michelle)1621339092.0
which of Guliani's many wives and-or girlfriends spawned this guy? Let's wipe the Giuliani name off our political h… https://t.co/iW9GUpLu0W— nona (@nona)1621339023.0
Andrew Giuliani should stick to golf. Riding on coattails with no experience will not get him the job. Besides, it… https://t.co/cZ2slFwtjR— Blondie-3 (@Blondie-3)1621338983.0
Andrew Giuliani announcing a run for NY Governor, pictured here losing a sign on his fold-up room divider backdrop.… https://t.co/Sb6Drh667E— Dave R. (@Dave R.)1621338969.0
Between Donald trump and now Andrew Giuliani, I’m getting really tired of people who have no business running for p… https://t.co/G8TBAvo9qS— Nathan Wind (@Nathan Wind)1621340339.0
Oh, this is going to be amazing. Andrew Giuliani is piling into the clown car. #NYgov https://t.co/StjxC1hcK9— Russell Drew (@Russell Drew)1621338940.0
@jkimballcook New York: We gotta get rid of Cuomo. Andrew Giuliani: Elect me instead. New York: Yeah, no. We're good.— Taylor 'fully vaxxed' Summers 💉💉📻 (@Taylor 'fully vaxxed' Summers 💉💉📻)1621340382.0
@AndrewFeinberg @tbluvoter Sure, why not run? Andrew Giuliani is highly qualified to be governor because he was spo… https://t.co/MzbfxyOgZH— Blakely (@Blakely)1621340348.0
@PissOffTrumpz Funny how Giuliani's and Trump's kids are stupidly identical in looks and brain power!!— CabernetGuy - veni, vidi, bibi 🇮🇹 🇺🇸 🇩🇪 🌈 (@CabernetGuy - veni, vidi, bibi 🇮🇹 🇺🇸 🇩🇪 🌈)1621340320.0