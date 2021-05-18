'Stick to golf!' Andrew Giuliani blasted with mockery after announcing bid for New York governor

Rudy Giuliani's son is running for New York governor, sparking some reactions on social media.

Andrew Giuliani, the 35-year-old son of the former New York City mayor, announced he will seek the Republican nomination to replace Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"I'm a politician out of the womb, it's in my DNA," said Giuliani, who served as a White House adviser under former president Donald Trump. "Giuliani vs. Cuomo, holy smokes. It's Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier. We can sell tickets at Madison Square Garden."

The announcement was not received with quite that level of excitement on Twitter.











































