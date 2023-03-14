Matt Gaetz hires self-described 'raging misogynist' who jokes about punching women

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) hired a self-described “raging misogynist” who questioned the notion of consent and jokes about domestic violence, even after going to work in the congressman's office.

Andrew Kloster has a years-long trail of offensive online comments before Gaetz hired him as congressional counsel, and he currently faces a class A misdemeanor charge in Texas for assault that causes bodily injury against a family member, reported The Daily Beast.

“You know what I need?" Kloster tweeted just last month. "I need a woman who looks like she got punched.”

Kloster also seemingly endorsed a libertarian argument against consent as a legitimate basis for banning bestiality in response to a 2013 post on the Volokh Conspiracy blog.

“Consent is probably modern society’s most pernicious fetish," Kloster commented.

The New York University School of Law and a former clerk with the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals served during Donald Trump's administration as associate director in the White House Office of Presidential Personnel and deputy general counsel in the Office of Personnel Management, but President Joe Biden quickly dumped him from his appointment at the Administrative Conference of the United States.

He also has a history of deleting tweets when reporters ask him for comment, and The Daily Beast said he started deleting posts after it reached out to him for comment.

“I’m 100% women respecter precisely because I’m a raging misogynist. I’m so kind you’ll want to kill yourself and die, which is the goal,” Kloster posted, which The Daily Beast archived after he deleted it.

He also frequently posts about slavery, which he claims was "voluntary."

“(1) slaves did everything (2) white ppl didn’t free the slaves,” Kloster wrote. “Conclusion: slavery was voluntary.”