Pro-Trump Parkland victim's dad facing criminal stalking charges

A father whose daughter was gunned down in the attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida is facing criminal charges related to a property dispute with neighbors in Oregon.

According to the Miami Herald, Andrew Scott Pollack, 57, won a civil suit case with the neighbors, but now faces criminal charges that include "four counts of coercion, stalking and second-degree disorderly conduct and three counts of menacing."

Following the shooting in 2018 by former classmate Nikolas Cruz that claimed the lives 17 people -- including 17-year-old Meadow Pollack-- and sent a multitude of others to the hospital with injuries, Pollack, an avowed fan of Donald Trump, became a fierce advocate for locking down schools that led to a confrontation on Fox News with host Chris Wallace.

In his interview with Wallace, who has since left the network, he argued, "I just heard what you said, what you're focusing on, polarizing this event, the murder of these kids, you're talking about gun control. I just had to listen to you and Gov. Scott talk about gun control. Gun control is a big issue. No one in America is going to come together on control, Chris."

Now a property owner in Oregon, the Miami Herald is reporting he has been battling neighbors Keith and Meagan Mapes who lodged a complaint against him and claim he tried to bully them into selling their home.

Pollack's attorneys, Eric T. Schwartzreich and Bradford M. Cohen, have issued a statement claiming, "This should not be a civil matter, let alone a criminal matter. This is a one-sided land dispute, where Andy Pollack and his land are the victims.”

You can see Pollack speaking to Trump at a White House meeting with other Parkland parents below from NBC News.