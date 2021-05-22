Trump-loving GOP legislator loses voting and speaking privileges after Nevada mask stunt
A Nevada assemblywoman was stripped of her voting and speaking privileges for refusing to wear a mask.

Annie Black, a Mesquite Republican, ripped off her face covering and declared masks unnecessary Tuesday on the Assembly floor, but legislators voted 26-16 along party lines to find her in violation of a standing rule requiring those for anyone who has not been vaccinated, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"What President (Joe) Biden, Gov. (Steve) Sisolak and Speaker (Jason) Frierson, (D-Las Vegas) and the CDC are doing is setting a trap to usher in 'vaccine passports,' " Black claimed in her newsletter. "Either PROVE you've been vaccinated or become a second-class citizen. Papers, please."

The Centers for Disease Control recently announced that fully vaccinated individuals could go without masks but continues to recommend face coverings for anyone who's not vaccinated, and Nevada's legislative counsel updated the building's protocols -- which Black claims that her stunt prompted the change.


The speaker specifically warned Black, who recovered from COVID-19 late last year and refuses to say whether she has been vaccinated, about the consequences she would face for violating the standing rule on masks, and he admonished her after the vote to punish her.

Black attended the "Stop The Steal" rally in Washington, D.C., that led to the Jan. 6 insurrection, and she falsely blamed the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Antifa activists.