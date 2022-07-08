Another documentary crew investigated Trump allies' coup plot — and tailed Roger Stone: report

As new revelations come out of British documentary filmmaker Alex Holder's account of the Trump family's actions during the effort to overturn the 2020 election and the violent January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, The Guardian reported on Friday that a second documentary crew is also working on the story — and tailed Trump ally Roger Stone.

Specifically, the crew — a right-wing team sympathetic to Trump's conspiracy theories — captured dealings between Stone and Ali Alexander, who helped organize the Stop the Steal demonstrations that preceded the attack.

"As Stone and Alexander mounted their political operation, they allowed their activities to be recorded by two conservative film-makers over several months starting from when they first began to strategize around the time of the election, through to January 6," reported Hugo Lowell. "The arrangement meant the film-makers, Jason Rink and Paul Escandon, captured fly-on-the-wall footage of Stone and Alexander as they led the Stop the Steal movement, and their interactions with top Trump allies, according to a teaser for the documentary titled The Steal."

"In following Stone and Alexander, the film-makers recorded most of the key moments in the timeline leading up to the Capitol attack, including an 'occupation' of the Georgia state Capitol in November and rallies in Washington that almost seem like dry-runs for January 6," said the report. "They also caught on camera public and private moments at the events Stone or Alexander attended. Among others who appear in the documentary are the House Republican Paul Gosar, former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn."

According to the report, Rink and Escandon have been less than willing to cooperate with lawmakers on the information they have.

"The House January 6 select committee emailed a letter earlier in January asking to review the footage, but a lawyer for Rink declined the request, citing the need to maintain journalistic independence and fears the content would leak from the inquiry," said the report. "House investigators did not ultimately pursue the matter after the lawyer indicated he would litigate a subpoena; unless film-makers have said they would only turn over footage in response to a subpoena, the panel has generally avoided that route."