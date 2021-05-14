Trump insurrectionist banned from counting ballots at Arizona audit: ‘Not the best optic’

Controversial former GOP state Rep. Anthony Kern is no longer being allowed to participate in Arizona's audit of election results in Maricopa County.



Kern was allowed to count votes even though his own name appeared on the ballot as a Trump elector and he traveled to DC for the "Stop the Steal" rally and posted a photo to social media praising the insurrection.

The Republican is a "known liar" and a reporter was kicked out of the audit for posting a photo documenting Kern counting ballots.





Looks like we have former AZ lawmaker Anthony Kern reviewing ballots #azauditpool pic.twitter.com/lCr7Cpy5MS

— Ryan Randazzo (@utilityreporter) April 30, 2021

The same reporter, Ryan Randazzo of the Arizona Republic, was back covering the audit on Thursday. Randazzo reports former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett said Kern has not been allowed back.

"Not the best optic," he admitted.





Ken Bennett came by for an update. He said @anthonykernAZ has not been allowed back to count votes after the contractor decided it was not a good look. “Not the best optic."

— Ryan Randazzo (@utilityreporter) May 14, 2021

Here is the photo Kern posted from the Capitol on January 6th:



