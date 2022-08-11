'Gut them like a fish!' Trump-loving lawmaker vows to lead fight to defund the FBI
Trump-loving Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini on Thursday vowed to defund the entire Federal Bureau of Investigation after it executed a lawful search warrant against former President Donald Trump.

During an appearance on the right-wing "Real America's Voice" channel, Sabatini explained why it would not be enough for Republicans to simply hold hearings on the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.

"The plan should be: First you defund, then you follow up with the hearings," Sabatini declared. "So, first we defund them. First we gut them like a fish. Bring the DOJ to heel, all the DOJ law enforcement agencies, the FBI's obviously the most important one."

After defunding the entire federal law enforcement apparatus, Sabatini said that hearings could then establish if "some of their original purpose is still valid" before deciding whether to give them any money.

Republicans have increasingly ratcheted up their rhetoric against the FBI in the wake of the Mar-a-Lago search, with some commentators going so far as to liken them to Nazi stormtroopers or the KGB.

On Thursday, an armed man drove to a Cincinnati FBI building and lobbed threats at employees, although it is not known at this time whether his motivation was related to the Mar-a-Lago search.

