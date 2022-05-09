FDNY claims man telling women 'your body is mine' is not one of their firefighters
Pro-choice activists took to the streets after a draft of Justice Samuel Alito's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade was published online. But in New York, one man went viral after he was videotaped shouting at the women, "your body is mine." He was wearing an FDNY jacket and an "America First" cap.

Photos and videos of the man shows him wearing a jacket with FDNY badges indicating Ladder number 58, and the name "Powers" on it. That would fall under Engine 45, Battalion 18, according to an FDNY vehicle website and film for a YouTube video.

The FDNY website specifies a code of conduct saying, "The enormous commitment necessary to perform the Department's tasks requires excellence of character. We inspire each other through pride in our unit, which is a belief that every action reflects on all the members of the unit, both past and present."

But according to the FDNY, the man isn't a member of the department. It's unclear if the man was a relative of Mr. Powers who got the jacket from the actual firefighter. Internet sleuths have found who they believe it to be, but it hasn't been confirmed.


He was standing on the steps of St. Patrick's Cathedral as women marched on the sidewalks down the street.

Later videos showed further confrontations with the men.

The FDNY said in the statement that the man isn't a member of the FDNY and his comments don't represent the views of the FDNY.

