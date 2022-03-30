Fox News anchor attacks Biden for making lynching a federal crime: 'How is this a top priority?'

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed into law a historic bill classifying lynching as a federal hate crime — bringing to fruition an push that had failed to pass Congress over and over for a century.

But Fox News anchor Jesse Watters was unhappy with the passage of the bill, attacking the whole thing as a waste of time.

"Instead of tackling inflation or the border, our president signed a bill to classify lynching as a hate crime," said Watters. "How is this our top priority right now? Nobody has been lynched in America in decades."

While there hasn't been a state-level lynching conviction since the 1980s, the practice is strongly believed to have continued to this day, with eight suspected lynchings of Black men in Mississippi since 2000 alone.

Watters has come under controversy multiple times in recent months. In a segment in January, his own co-panelists rushed to cut him off after he suggested Vice President Kamala Harris was grumpy about her life in Washington, D.C. because of a "typical female problem." And earlier this month, he complained that Biden was being too harsh on Saudi Arabia, complaining that "you can't just call them killers" over the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.