Another flop? The latest local news ‘whistleblower’ for Project Veritas says COVID-19 tests are ‘discrimination’

This past Father's Day, April Moss, the weekend weather anchor for CBS 62 Detroit became the second local news personality in a week to announce live on-air that she would be exposing her supervisors and co-workers to the right-wing media watchdog group Project Veritas.

"...and speaking of a brand new week, I will be sitting down this week with Project Veritas to discuss the discrimination that CBS is enforcing upon its employees. Tune in to Project Veritas for my full story," she said while giving the weather forecast for the week.

While it wasn't known at the time what kind of information Moss planned to pass on to Project Veritas, the group published a tweet this Monday afternoon featuring a secret recording Moss made with a person identified by the group as CBS 62 chief engineer Chuck Davis. The recording doesn't reveal much, and mostly featured Davis chastising Moss for going about things the way she did.

A fundraiser for Moss popped up on the Christian fundraising site GiveSendGo, and has raised $25,105 of its $350,000 goal. In the fundraiser's bio, Moss writes that she felt compelled to "stand up to the medical discrimination that was being enforced by ViacomCBS on its employees."

"The mandate for any individual to be tested for COVID19 for employment or participation at a university or other institution violates federal law," according to Moss, who then linked to two websites known for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 treatments and vaccines.

One week before Moss's one-air announcement, Fox26Houston reporter Ivory Hecker was reporting on power outages during a live segment and abruptly announced that she had something in the works for Project Veritas, which later turned out to be her grievance with the network for reprimanding her for posting on social media about the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine.