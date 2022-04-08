Fake DHS employees may have bribed Secret Service agents assigned to Biden and Harris: report
Two fake Homeland Security agents who allegedly bribed federal law enforcement officers appear to have worked their way into the Secret Service details for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

An affidavit filed Wednesday in federal court in the case against Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali found that one of the Secret Service agents involved in the bribery scheme was assigned to first lady Jill Biden's security detail, but Real Clear Politics reported that another special agent involved in the scheme was assigned to the president while another was assigned to the vice president's home.

The president's special agent accompanied Biden almost constantly and stood by his side during highly sensitive discussions and private moments, the website reported, while the second Uniformed Division officer protected Harris' residence.

Another Uniformed Division officer allegedly involved in the scheme worked at the White House, and all four Secret Service agents have been placed on administrative leave while the matter is investigated.

The agency tasked its Insider Threat Division to investigate whether the officers allowed themselves to be bribed or knowingly took part in the scheme, and whether espionage was involved in the bizarre scheme.

Prosecutors said Thursday during an arraignment hearing Thursday that Ali had boasted of having ties to Pakistan's intelligence agency.

