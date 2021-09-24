Voting expert roasts Trump fans' next scheme: ‘A super-fake audit after the fake-audit failed to be fake enough’

Supporters of former President Donald Trump are continuing their refusal to admit that their side lost the 2020 presidential election over ten months ago.

Despite Trump's "Big Lie" of election fraud inciting the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the conspiracy theory has continued to spread.

In April, Republicans in Arizona began their controversial audit of the vote in Maricopa County. However, the Cyber Ninjas ended up confirming Trump lost — in fact, they concluded he was an even bigger loser than had been announced in November.

But Trump still refuses to accept the fact he lost. And Nick Martin, who tracks extremism online, worries it will never go away.

"If the sketchy Arizona election 'audit' is anything like QAnon — and it definitely is — then we should all know by now that its believers will find hopium no matter what the 'results' say. The Great Decertification will always be two weeks away," he explained.

Sure enough, a former Trump staffer is already raising money for an unofficial audit of Arizona.

The effort is being organized by Matt Braynard, the organizer of the controversial September 18 "Justice for J6" rally supporting those who were arrested for their alleged actions on January 6th.

Braynard hopes to release his report by Halloween.

Election law expert Rick Hasen panned the effort.

"So there's going to be a super-fake audit after the fake-audit failed to be fake enough. Got it," Prof. Hasen wrote.



