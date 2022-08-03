GOP Arizona official smacks down election day conspiracy theories: 'None of this is happening'
Mail-in Ballots

On Tuesday, a pro-Trump activist took to Twitter to describe supposed horrors going on in the primary election of Maricopa County, the largest county in the state of Arizona.

"As expected Maricopa County/Arizona is the laughingstock of all elections," tweeted Charlie Kirk. "Turning voters away routinely at polls; Running out of ballots; Polling places changing locations; 'Help Line' overrun." He went on to accuse Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, a Republican, of "continu[ing] to make Arizona elections a Third-world circus."

Richer, however, was quick to respond, pointing out that none of this was true.

"None of this is happening...?" Richer tweeted. "We don't even have ballots to run out of... They're print on demand. We haven't changed a single location."

Richer has been an outspoken critic of his party's endorsement of pro-Trump conspiracy theories about elections. He condemned the controversial partisan "audit" of Maricopa County ballots conducted by the outside firm Cyber Ninjas. And when Trump claimed that this audit discovered the "entire Database of Maricopa County has been DELETED!" Richer hit back, calling this "unhinged" and "insane lies."

Republican attacks on Arizona election officials, and particularly their own officials, have triggered a wave of pushbacks and resignations, including the recorder of Yavapai County. Others, like Maricopa Supervisor Bill Gates, have been subject to endless harassment and threats, with some Trump supporters even setting up a guillotine for him at the Arizona State Capitol.

SmartNews