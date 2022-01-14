Arizona Republicans clam up about who organized their phony slate of electors: report

Republicans in Arizona are refusing to detail who organized the phony slate of electors that was sent to the National Archives.

The Arizona Republic spoke to multiple Republicans who signed the document and reported "none would detail exactly how they and the other official Trump electors came to sign a document that was sent to Congress with a false avowal that they constituted Arizona’s official vote in the Electoral College. That document, and recent revelations from the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, raise new questions about how the group was organized and how the false document came to exist."

The Arizona Republican Party even complained about another fake slate of electors while pushing its own slate, despite the fact the state was won by Joe Biden.

"Interviews and text messages previously obtained by The Arizona Republic have detailed how White House officials and Trump campaign officials extensively pressured Republican leaders in Arizona to take other steps to dismiss the results of the general election after Joe Biden's win," the newspaper reported. "A Republic report in December documented how Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani repeatedly spoke with Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers and asked him, in vain, to replace the state's electors — the people who were bound to certify Biden's win."

The document was signed by state party chair Kelli Ward and former state Rep. Anthony Kern, who counted ballots at the controversial Arizona audit despite having traveled to Washington, DC for Jan. 6.

Arizona was one of multiple states Trump lost where phony slates of electors were submitted.

On Thursday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow that her office had referred it's investigation to the U.S. Department of Justice to find who organized the concurrent effort in multiple states.

