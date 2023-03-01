Top Kevin McCarthy aide met with mother of late Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt: report
Kevin McCarthy (Photo by Nicholas Kamm for AFP)

A senior aide to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) recently met with the mother of the late Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt, whose death at the hands of a Capitol Police officer has made her a martyr among election-denying Trump supporters.

CBS News reports that the staffer this week met with Micki Witthoeft outside of McCarthy's office, which Witthoeft later referenced when she spoke outside of a protest rally outside of a jail where many Capitol riot detainees are being held.

Babbitt's mother also said she met with Reps. James Comey (R-KY) and Clay Higgins (R-LA), whom she said "prayed with us."

As CBS News notes, Witthoeft's meetings with House Republicans "are the latest in a series of inroads with newly empowered House Republican majority made... relatives of Jan. 6 defendants and even one Capitol riot defendant herself."

Ashli Babbitt was trying to break into House chamber on January 6, 2021 when lawmakers were still being evacuated. As she was crawling through a shattered window adjacent to a door that police had barricaded to prevent rioters from reaching members of Congress, Capitol Police Lieutenant Michael Byrd shot her after warning her and other rioters to get back.

A Capitol Police investigation of the incident cleared Byrd of any wrongdoing.

