He was New York's attorney general -- now his law license has been suspended: report
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (Azi Paybarah/Flickr)

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who resigned in disgrace amid allegations he physically assaulted multiple women, has had his license to practice law suspended for a year.

"A state appeals court said that Schneiderman stipulated to slapping and choking three of his lovers, but it also noted his apologies and the counseling he has received," reported Tracy Connor. "'Respondent's admitted misconduct involves verbal and emotional abuse, and unwanted physical contact with three women. However, respondent does not have any criminal or disciplinary history, he has a significant record of public service, and he has taken steps to address his alcohol abuse and past abusive behavior via his participation in AA and therapy,' the court wrote."

Schneiderman's resignation cleared the way for current Attorney General Letitia James, who was one of the fiercest legal opponents of former President Donald Trump during his time in office, and beyond.