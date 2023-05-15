Pair arrested for playing Hitler recordings on train

Two suspects have been arrested for playing recordings of Adolf Hitler speeches on a train.

The pair, who have been identified, played the speeches, along with recordings of a crowd chanting Sieg Heil” and “Heil Hitler” on an intercity train Sunday in Austria, where it's illegal to spread Nazi propaganda, reported the BBC.

"We heard two episodes," said David Stoegmueller, a lawmaker with Austria’s Green Party who was on board the train. "First there was 30 seconds of a Hitler speech, and then I heard 'Sieg Heil'."

Stoegmueller said the train's crew was unable to stop the recordings or make their own announcements, and he said another passenger -- who had survived a concentration camp -- later called him to say she had also been on the train.

IN OTHER NEWS: Woman accused of weaponizing 'white woman tears' after viral video shows scuffle with Black man over Citibike

“She was crying,” Stoegmueller said, adding other countries suffered from other types of technical issues.“In Austria, the technical problem is Hitler."

The Nazi dictator was born in Austrian and emigrated to Germany in 1913 as a young man.