Watch: Obama congratulates kid who touched his hair in iconic photo for graduating high school

"They were watching 'Lilo and Stitch,' it was the end of the school year, and she said one of her teachers got the email that there was a shooter in the building and went to the door, and he was right there," Neus said. "They made eye contact."

The 18-year-old gunman then shot out the window in the classroom door and came into the room.

"Miah says it just happened all so fast, he backed the teacher into the classroom and he made eye contact with the teacher again, looked her right in the eye and said, 'Goodnight,' and then shot her and killed her," Neus said. "He said, 'Goodnight,' then it happened pretty fast after that, as well. He started open firing in the classroom. He hit the other teacher, a lot of Miah's friends. At that point Miah was hit by fragments of the bullets. You could even see them yesterday on her back, on her shoulders, the back of her head."

The killer then went through a doorway to an adjoining classroom, and he kept firing his AR-15 rifle.

"At that point Miah could hear screams, she heard a lot more gunfire and then she said she heard music," Neus said. "She thinks it was the gunman that put it on. He started blasting sad music, and I asked her, like, what was that? What kind of music? What do you mean by that? And she said -- she just said it sounded like 'I want people to die music.'"

Miah managed to survive by pretending she was dead, Neus said.

"She had a friend next to her that she was pretty sure was already dead and was laying on the ground bleeding out, and she put her hands in her friend's blood and then smeared it she said all over her body," Neus said. "She wanted to seem like -- she wanted to look like she was dead."

Miah lay there for what felt like three hours, covered in her friend’s blood, waiting for police to arrive.

She later overheard a conversation about police waiting outside the school, and she cried when she told the reporter, saying she didn’t understand why officers didn’t come inside and rescue them.



