Ben Sasse rips 'clickbait isolationists' lying about US support for Ukraine: 'Nobody is talking about troops on the ground'
MSNBC

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) ripped politicians and pundits who have bashed President Joe Biden's support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

The Nebraska Republican appeared Friday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to discuss the Russian invasion and what steps the administration could take to punish Vladimir Putin for the unprovoked attack, and Sasse smacked the "clickbait isolationists" who have used the situation as a political cudgel.

"I compliment the fact that the administration acknowledged we need more troops in Germany and Poland over the course of the last 72 hours," Sasse said. "It's happened twice and the administration is making the right choice. I want the American people to understand because there are clickbait isolationists who pretend we are talking about ground troops in Ukraine. Nobody is talking about that. We're talking about putting troops in our NATO allies to make sure Putin doesn't cross those borders and to make sure he doesn't see NATO and U.S. will as a paper tiger."

Sasse didn't make any suggestions about material support for Ukraine and instead deferred to the Pentagon's recommendations, but he said resistance fighters were in great need of advanced weaponry.

"We need to make sure that the Ukrainian resistance fighters have any fear that they're going to run out of ammo, real basic-level stuff," Sasse said. "You have grandmas trying to defend high-rises around the outskirts of Kyiv this afternoon. Those folks need to know there won't be some dumb bureaucratic answer that says we put in the requisite request form and it was a [continuing resolution] and three and six months later we still didn't get around to it. There needs to be an urgency and the president needs to lead on that, the president should make the announcement today."


