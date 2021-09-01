Criminal history of ‘angry white man’ revealed after he attacks on-air NBC reporter in Mississippi
Benjamin Dagley, right, is accused of assaulting NBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster, shown at left. (screen shot/Gulfport Police Department)

Police have issued an arrest warrant for the "angry white man" seen in a viral video aggressively confronting NBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster during coverage of Hurricane Ida in Mississippi on Monday.

In a statement, Gulfport police said Benjamin Eugene Dagley has left the Mississippi Gulf Coast and is on the run in a white Ford pickup truck that was visible in video of the incident. Dagley faces two counts of simple assault, one count of disturbing the peace, and one count of violating an emergency curfew.

Dagley is also suspected of violating his parole, which reportedly stems from charges that he once nearly caused "an environmental disaster" by drilling holes in tanks containing dangerous chemicals in Ohio. According to police, Dagley's parole includes restrictions on travel.

According to Cleveland.com, Dagley was involved in a financial dispute with an electroplating company when he broke into the facility in 2019 and drilled holes in tanks containing sodium cyanide, hydrochloric acid, yellow chromate, ferrous chloride, and sulfuric acid.

The incident sent a security guard to the hospital with cyanide poisoning, and employees said the released chemicals were "severe enough to cause a large scale catastrophe, and Dagley knew what he was doing."

"If you mix the (cyanide and hydrochloric acid), you basically have the cyanide gas of World War I," the owner of the business said at the time.

Dagley had also been charged with battery for punching a security guard at the facility during a previous incident.

Watch the video of Dagley's encounter with Brewster below.


Angry white man lunges at MSNBC correspondent during live hurricane report www.youtube.com

Video SmartNews