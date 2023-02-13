'Nail in the coffin' for Trump after secret 2020 vote analysis revealed: legal analyst
Donald Trump answers questions from John Paulson at the Economic Club of New York at the Waldorf Astoria in 2016. (Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

Donald Trump's campaign paid researchers to prove his election fraud claims in the final weeks of 2020 but were unable to find the evidence he sought, and a legal expert analyzed the significance of these new revelations.

Berkeley Research Group studied presidential election results in six states looking for evidence of fraud or other irregularities to present in court challenges ahead of the Jan. 6 insurrection, but their findings were never released because the firm disputed Trump's theories about his loss to Joe Biden.

"It is important evidence for the special counsel to have because when you're talking -- and we've talked for months now about the fact that prosecutors that will have to prove that the former president knew he had lost but, nonetheless, carried out the conduct connected to Jan. 6 and his effort to prevent certification of the vote," legal analyst Joyce Vance told MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "The way prosecutors do that isn't just with one piece of evidence, what you really need is layer upon layer of circumstantial evidence."

Prosecutors must show that Trump knew he lost, and Vance said these new reports might accomplish that.

"You don't have a confession from Trump that he knew, so you achieve your proof as a prosecutor by showing through multiple people and multiple events that there's strong indication that he knew," she said. "At this point, where you have an outside, independent firm that's highly regarded confirming that there was no fraud involved in the election, if prosecutors can prove that that was communicated to Trump, it is really the nail in the coffin."

