Watch: Swalwell rips Republicans at House hearing for 'cheering on chaos'
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) ripped his Republican colleagues for seemingly "cheering on chaos" by hyping drug busts at the border to attack President Joe Biden.

The California politician questioned Sheriff Mark Dannels, of Cochise County, Arizona, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday on the "Biden border crisis," the first in a series, and the law enforcement officer agreed that illegal drug seizures were both a success because they had been caught and a failure because they had been smuggled.

"The reason I bring that up," Swalwell said, "is because I think too often many of my colleagues on the other side have rooted on some of the chaos around this issue and don't want to be a part of the solutions or the change."

Swalwell cited a series of alarmist tweets from Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) and other GOP lawmakers calling on Biden to shut down the southern border after large amounts of fentanyl had been seized by federal agents.

"This is just cheering on chaos, instead of honoring the police who did the tough job, the hard work, and seized the drugs and took them off the streets," Swalwell said. "If we want to talk about some of the fentanyl facts, 96 percent of the fentanyl seized in the last fiscal year was seized at ports of entry, 86 percent of the convictions around fentanyl coming across our border were convictions of U.S. persons -- 86 percent. So we should talk about fentanyl, we should go after China, but this? This is chaos, what I'm seeing from my Republican colleagues."

