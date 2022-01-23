Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) revealed in an interview with CNN's Jim Acosta that the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 hasn't just interviewed former Attorney General Bill Barr for a few minutes. According to the report, he has spoken to the committee "more than once" and without a subpoena.

"It was more than once, and it was a voluntary discussion with our staff attorneys, and we appreciate his willingness to help us find the truth," she told CNN.

Acosta asked if Barr knew about the executive order that Trump and his team drafted to have the Pentagon seize all U.S. electronic voting machines. She explained that she can't reveal anything until the committee approves that it can be released.

She also noted that she expects further information from the National Archives to be turned over to the committee in the coming weeks. She too is concerned that there were some documents not turned over to the National Archives, in violation of the Presidential Records Act.

Former chief of staff Mark Meadows was the one who ultimately revealed the draft of the executive order and it's unclear if that document was sent to the archives. Text messages were discovered by the committee in Dec. 2021 that were also not turned over to the National Archives, despite communicating about the election to members of Congress.

It was discovered that several people were using personal email servers, which is what they attacked Hillary Clinton for in 2016. It was also revealed that many members of the Donald Trump White House were using their personal cell phones to talk or text government business, which may not have been turned over to the archives.

See the interview below: