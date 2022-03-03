Trump goes after 'broken man' Bill Barr -- saying he was too 'petrified' of Democrats to fight for the election

In five days, former Attorney General Bill Barr's tell-all will be released to the public, but his former boss is already starting his campaign of attack.

Several excerpts of the book have been released and Barr is being accused of trying to rewrite history to remake his own reputation.

In a statement from Trump, however, Barr had a host of fears he is ready to reveal and grievances he's set to air.

Barr "was so petrified of being held in contempt or being impeached by the Democrats, which they were constantly threatening him with, that he was virtually a broken man who allowed for the systemic violation of election laws."

This flies in the face of Barr's public comments long before Democrats even proposed questioning anyone related to the Jan. 6 attack. Before Barr quit the Justice Department, he spoke with the Associated Press, saying that the 2020 election was legitimate and that Trump clearly lost.

"To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election," said Barr in the Dec. 1, 2020 piece. “There’s been one assertion that would be systemic fraud and that would be the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results. And the DHS and DOJ have looked into that, and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that.”

Rudy Giuliani went on the attack, claiming that, “with all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn’t been any semblance” of an investigation.

Barr's book will be released on March 8, and Raw Story will have full coverage.