Bill Barr shoots down Trump's claim that he declassified Mar-A-Lago documents: 'That would be such an abuse'
Bill Barr (Brendan Smialowski:AFP)

Bill Barr offered no defense for Donald Trump's handling of classified documents at his Mar-A-Lago resort during an appearance Friday on Fox News.

The FBI searched the former president's home last month and found hundreds of top-secret materials, along with some empty folders marked "classified," after trying for months to negotiate their return, and the former attorney general said Trump should not have had them in his possession.

"No, I can’t think of a legitimate reason why they should have been," Barr told Fox News.

RELATED: 'No less damning': Law professor blows up Trump's 'Twinkie Defense' in Washington Post op-ed

The former attorney general also dismissed Trump's suggestion that he had declassified all those documents.

"If in fact he sort of stood over scores of boxes, not really knowing what was in them and said, 'I hereby declassify everything in here,' that would be such an abuse and -- that shows such recklessness it’s almost worse than taking the documents."

Watch video below or at this link.

SmartNews Fox News