Trump's planned Bill Barr threat shows White House was 'afraid' of 'the truth': ex-prosecutor
Donald Trump, Bill Barr in in Washington, DC on May 22, 2019 (Photo by Jim Watson for AFP)

On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former federal prosecutor Elie Honig argued that Donald Trump's White House was "afraid" of the reality that the former president had lost the 2020 election, while they tried to push conspiracy theories about voter fraud.

This comes after the transcripts from the House January 6 Select Committee revealed that Trump and his associates wanted to put out a social media threat that anyone who believes the election wasn't stolen "should be fired" shortly after Trump's own attorney general, William Barr, refuted some of the conspiracy theories.

"How critical is it to see all of these details, like the draft statement, for example, threatening to fire anyone who disputed Trump's claims of election fraud?" asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.

"Any trial lawyer will tell you that it's all about the details, and these revelations that we're getting now on an almost daily basis are so important," said Honig. "Because for all the testimony we heard, the hours and hours at the hearings, there is so much more here to be mined, if prosecutors and defense lawyers are going to understand all of that, to take the draft statement, it's a great indicator of how afraid the Trump White House was of the truth."

"After Bill Barr, the loyal attorney general said there's no evidence of election fraud, the response from the Trump White House was to essentially try to force people — their own people — to say that there was," Honig added. "So, I guarantee lawyers on both sides are really digging into these transcripts."

Barr, once a footsoldier who weaponized the Justice Department on Trump's behalf, has increasingly earned rage from the former president, particularly after a recent comment to PBS News in which he said he believes the DOJ has enough evidence to indict him.

Watch below or at the link here:

Elie Honig says Trump and associates were "afraid" of "the truth" www.youtube.com

