Trump adviser accused of molesting women at Arizona nightclub: report
Scottsdale Police Department

A woman accused Donald Trump's special adviser Boris Epshteyn of repeatedly groping her and her sister at an Arizona nightclub in 2021, AZCentral reported.

The incident allegedly took place at the Bottled Blonde nightclub in Scottsdale on Oct. 10, 2021.

“All night he’s been touching me and my sister, especially my sister. He kind of cornered her and grabbed her and is just making her super uncomfortable,” a 27-year-old woman told police, body camera footage reviewed by AZCentral shows. The woman also said Epshteyn was "molesting" them both.

“Touching her chest, touching her hips, touching her crotch,” the woman told police as Epshteyn sat on a street curb nearby.

Epshteyn was ultimately charged with “assault touching,” “attempted sexual abuse,” “harassment-repeated acts” and “disorderly conduct-disruptive behavior or fighting.” He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and served probation, AZ Central reported. The three other charges were dismissed.

Epshteyn is a lawyer who has served several roles for Trump, including being a White House special assistant. He has been identified in reports as "coconspirator 6" in special counsel Jack Smith's indictment of Trump regarding efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

