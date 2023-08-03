Trump allies thrilled that 'viscerally hated' Boris Epshteyn potentially implicated in election crimes

Some of Donald Trump's closest aides are privately thrilled that longtime adviser Boris Epshteyn may have been identified as a co-conspirator in the Jan. 6 indictment.

Special counsel Jack Smith's indictment lists six co-conspirators who allegedly helped Trump corruptly try to overturn his 2020 election loss, and the former president's advisers are celebrating the speculation that Epshteyn may be among them, reported The Daily Beast.

“So sad!” said one Trump adviser. “He’s the king of the court jesters. All he cares about is being close to Trump, and he’ll do or say whatever it takes to accomplish that. Mostly that means sticking his nose in everyone else’s business so he can run back to the boss and take credit or lay blame.”

RELATED ARTICLE: Inside Trump’s six-person team of alleged co-conspirators and their effort to overturn Election 2020

The identities of five of the unindicted co-conspirators have been widely agreed upon, but the New York Times and some other outlets have speculated that Epshteyn is No. 6, based on his authorship of a Dec. 7, 2020, email titled “Attorneys for Electors Memo,” that was sent to Rudy Giuliani and his son.

Raw Story has reported that there's strong evidence No. 6 could be Mike Roman, a former Koch network opposition researcher who served as director of election day operations, and was placed in charge of executing the fake electors scheme. Reached this week by Raw Story, Epshteyn declined to clarify whether he is co-conspirator 6, referring questions to Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung, who did not respond to an email.

And while Trumpworld has attacked the indictment as bogus and unfair, they're elated that Epshteyn might be implicated.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Trump should be most scared of' Fani Willis' coming indictment: Georgia Republican

“He is so deeply, viscerally hated right now,” said one Trump confidante.

Epshteyn has survived in Trump's orbit by making himself a go-between for the former president and his lawyers and legal staff, which has irked other advisers but ingratiated himself with the boss, and some loyalists say his critics are just jealous.

“There may be some people who are jealous because Boris is brave enough to throw himself in front of a bus to protect Trump,” said a source close to the former president. “Boris has been a true warrior and has defended Trump through some of the worst times.”