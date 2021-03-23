Boulder gunman purchased weapon six days before King Sooper shooting: report
The gunman who allegedly killed 10 people in a Colorado grocery store purchased his weapon less than a week before the massacre.

Authorities said shooting suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa bought the AR-15 rifle used in the Boulder killings just six days earlier, reported the Associated Press.


The 21-year-old Alissa, who was taken into custody after the shootings, has been charged with 10 counts of murder in the King Soopers killings.

His brother described the alleged gunman as "deeply disturbed," paranoid and likely mentally ill.

Police identified the victims as Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowika, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Jody Waters, 65.


The city of Boulder banned assault weapons in 2018 to prevent mass shootings, but it was blocked in court 10 days before the King Soopers massacre.

Police said the suspect carried a rifle that resembled an AR-15 and a semiautomatic handgun and was wearing a tactical vest.

Law enforcement databases showed Alissa had bought a pistol on March 16, and a woman who said she was his wife told police she saw him playing with what she described as a "machine gun" about two days ago.