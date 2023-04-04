Brace for ‘Lawfare’: Marjorie Taylor Greene warns Dems of payback after Trump charged in 34-count indictment
Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a court hearing on April 22, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by John Bazemore-Pool/Getty Images)
Just hours after the unsealing of a 34-count felony indictment against Donald Trump, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) warned of payback, and the far-right congresswoman from Georgia signaled plans to use to levers of power to dispense retribution against Democrats.
Greene warned of “Lawfare” in a Tuesday afternoon tweet in which she singled out Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton as likely targets.

“If President Trump can be charged for “falsifying business records” and hiding relevant information from voters in the 2016 election, then 51 people from the Intel community, who signed a letter stating the Hunter Biden laptop is fake, CAN BE CHARGED for hiding relevant information from voters in the 2020 election!” Greene said.

“Or hey how about EVERYONE ELSE who suppressed and lied about the Hunter laptop story which withheld information from voters in the 2020 election! Or what about charging Hillary Clinton, who paid for the FAKE Steele Dossier with her campaign funds, that the Deep State and MSM used to create Witch Hunt #1 with!”

“Once Lawfare starts it can be aimed back the other direction.”

Greene traveled to New York Tuesday and spoke to Trump supporters earlier in the day outside the Manhattan courthouse where the indictment against the former president was handed down.

She said the case against Trump reflected a government weaponized by “communist Democrats.”

"This is a travesty," she said as counter protesters heckled her.

"President Trump did nothing wrong."

