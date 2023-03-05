'I can't control everybody': GOP chair dodges on Marjorie Taylor Greene's conspiracy theories
CBS/screen grab

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) was asked on Sunday how his select committee on Covid could be taken seriously when it includes conspiracy theorists like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Ronny Jackson (R-TX).

CBS host Margaret Brennan asked Wenstrup how his work could be taken seriously when committee members peddled conspiracy theories.

"I want to ask you about the membership on your committee because you have Marjorie Taylor Greene on it," Brennan said. "She shared misleading information about deaths and Covid vaccines. She compared vaccines to Nazis, forcing Jews to wear gold stars. Dr. Ronnie Jackson, who said masks never worked, he called the Omicron variant, the midterm election variant."

"How do people take your committee work seriously with members like this on it?" the host wondered.

"Well, I think we have a lot of serious members that on both sides of the aisle that are just after the truth," Wenstrup replied. "Look, there were things that were said, hey, this is a conspiracy theory. Stop this conspiracy theory that it may have come from the lab. Well, now you have agencies that are coming forward and saying that we do think it came from the lab."

He continued without responding directly to conspiracy theories offered by his members.

"Look, we have to conduct ourselves in a way that is professional, and I hope that we will," he opined. "I can't control everybody, and that goes on both sides of the aisle."

Watch the video below from CBS or at the link.

