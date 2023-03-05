'Horrible result for Donald Trump' in the CPAC straw poll: GOP campaign adviser
Donald Trump (Photo by Jim Watson for AFP)

According to one campaign consultant with a history of working with Republican candidates, Donald Trump should be alarmed by the final results of the 2023 CPAC straw poll that he won late Saturday night.

Appearing on MSNBC's "The Alex Witt Show," Susan Del Percio noted this year's CPAC gathering was poorly attended but overwhelmingly filled with supporters of the former president who gave the keynote address.

Add to that, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was a no-show which likely impacted the number of his supporters who attended.

With that in mind, DeLPercio pointed out that Trump only winning 62 percent of the vote is not a good sign for his 2024 primary prospects.

RELATED: Trump buried over his 'bad Batman' speech at 'lackluster' CPAC

"Do you sense this is a party that is ready to move on? What lies ahead for Republicans who want to challenge Trump?" host Witt asked.

"Sixty-two percent of CPAC in a straw poll it is a horrible result for Donald Trump," Del Perci exclaimed. "I mean this has been dubbed TPAC; this is Donald Trump's show, and you can only get 62% of his own people."

"That is not to say his power over the party is there," she continued. "I read something very interesting in I believe it was Politico or Axios over the weekend. Donald Trump met with the state Republican leadership of Nevada recently at Mar-a-Lago. Donald Trump is playing the campaign strategy that all he needs to do is get 35 percent and beat everyone else and it is winner take all."

"He still does have that grip and if the other thing that stuck out to me is listening to Governor [Chris] Sununu and Nikki Haley, they come from two different ideas of what the new generation is and I am afraid that Nikki Haley's new generation of leadership, which is a new generation of hate, as you just showed, is where the party currently is."

Watch below or at the link:

MSNBC 03 05 2023 12 51 02 youtu.be

2020 Election SmartNews