'Like Jan. 6 all over again': Expert warns Trump is following familiar pattern as threats of violence grow

Reacting to reports of an arrest for death threats made to Donald Trump's Jan. 6 trial Judge Tanya Chutkan and the doxing of the grand jury members who handed down a RICO indictment in Georgia, a former Department of Justice official warned that it feels like the former president's supporters are ramping-up to another Jan 6th moment.
Speaking with CNN's Sara Sidner, legal analyst Harry Litman claimed things are going to get worse before they get better as the Trump incites his followers following his four criminal indictments.
"I do want to ask you, lastly, about this really disturbing trend that we're now seeing. Pictures, social media profiles, even purportedly home addresses of these grand jurors in Georgia, and threats being made on some online sites, all of whom voted to indict Donald Trump," host Sidner prompted. "There's also a threat and an arrest against the judge in the D.C. case. Is this going to have a chilling effect, and how should the government do something to protect these people?"
"It is horrifying, and the government will marshal its forces, but it only takes one lone wolf," Litman cautioned.
"This is like January 6th all over again. Trump puts into motion certain forces and then he can't control them. It is genuinely a terrifying prospect, and if something goes awry, it's a tragedy and also a huge challenge for the system."
