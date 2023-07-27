Cop who tased man on highway before he was run over and killed will not face charges

Body camera video showing a Colorado Sheriff's deputy tasing a man on a highway just before the man was struck by a passing SUV has been released to the public, The Denver Post reported.

Brent Allen Thompson, 28, died shortly after the Feb. 18 incident. Last week, the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office announced that the deputy who tased Thompson, Lorenzo Lujan, will not face any charges.

“No one in their right mind would tase someone on the highway,” attorney Siddhartha Rathod told The Denver Post. “The public has a right to see this.”

As the video footage shows, Thompson tried to run after being told he was under arrest. Lujan gave chase and fired his taser, causing Thompson to collapse on the highway as a vehicle approached. Thompson was then run over.

Thompson can be heard moaning as he's being handcuffed. He was later taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen released a statement, along with the body camera video on Wednesday.

“We train our deputies to keep the community safe by taking decisive action with the information they have available in the moment,” Feyen said in the release. “However, this profession doesn’t have the comfortable luxury of hindsight, and the tough reality is that unintended consequences can occur.”

Watch the video below or at this link.