Brett Kavanaugh put 'on notice' by furious conservatives for 'ruling the wrong way': report

According to a report from the Washington Post's Aaron Blake, the honeymoon between Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the conservatives who had high hopes for him after he was tabbed by former president Donald Trump to fill the seat vacated by retired Anthony Kennedy has come to an abrupt end.

The controversial Kavanaugh, who was voted onto the highest court in the land by a slim 50–48 margin due to allegations of sexual impropriety, sided with the Joe Biden administration earlier this past week on vaccine mandates for healthcare workers, and that has conservatives hopping mad.

Writing that the "knives are out" for Kavanaugh if he doesn't toe the far-right conservative line, Blake said the Trump appointee can expect attacks to grow increasingly personal.

While Donald Trump Jr. has led the charge, tweeting, "The left broke Kavanaugh. That was always their intention and it worked. They turned him into a [John] Roberts," other influential conservatives piled on late Friday expressing their anger and disappointment with the jurist.

RELATED: The Supreme Court's golden rule: Only Republican leaders hold true power



"[Fox News personality Tucker] Carlson upped the ante Friday night, combining his and Trump Jr.'s attacks and going after Kavanaugh for tearing up during his confirmation hearing. 'We didn’t understand at the time that something had broken inside of Brett Kavanaugh,' Carlson said of the confirmation moment, 'that on some level his tormenters now controlled him,'" Blake wrote.

Rising Republican start Ron DeSantis of Florida chimed in to complain, "Honestly, Roberts and Kavanaugh didn’t have a backbone on that decision — that’s the bottom line."

"So that’s the most popular conservative cable news host, the former president’s son and perhaps the most ascendant not-named-Trump Republican in the country all going after Kavanaugh in very pointed ways and suggesting that he has effectively caved to pressure from the left," Blake wrote before adding, "This hasn’t come out of nowhere — conservative unrest has built with Kavanaugh for some time as he has emerged as perhaps the court’s swing vote — nor is Kavanaugh the only Trump appointee to be on the receiving end of such treatment."

Adding that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has come to Kavanaugh's rescue saying it is too early to judge how Kavanaugh will turn out, Blake added Trump's last appointee -- who the former president has privately conceded "I am very disappointed in him, in his rulings" -- doesn't appear to be getting the benefit of the doubt.

"A little more than a year later, some leading conservative firebrands are clearly not content to wait for decades of Kavanaugh decisions. They’ve decided to put him on notice that they’ll go after his character at the drop of a hat when he rules the wrong way — even when he rules the right way the very same day," Blake reported.

You can read more here.