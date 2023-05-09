Georgia MAGA faction plots to get 'traitor' Brian Kemp booted from party
Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp is campaigning for governor (Facebook)

Even though Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp romped to an easy reelection victory last fall, a faction of Georgia Republicans loyal to former President Donald Trump are still trying to give him the boot.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Georgia Republican Assembly is proposing a new plan that would give the state party the right to block candidates from running for office as Republicans if they are deemed insufficiently loyal.

What's more, the group has made clear that its targets include not only Kemp, but also Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who refused former President Donald Trump's pleas to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“If the candidate has shown himself to be a traitor to the principles of the party, then the party can vote to exclude him from qualifying at the next election,” Nathaniel Darnell, a GRA leader, said in justifying the new rule.

Darnell also singled out Kemp for showing "disdain" for GOP grassroots activists, even though Kemp won both the 2022 Republican gubernatorial primary and the 2022 general election by comfortable margins.

Trump last year tried to oust Kemp and Raffensperger in a Republican primaries, but neither of his hand-picked candidates were able to defeat the incumbent Republicans.

