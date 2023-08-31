'We are going to follow the law': Gov. Brian Kemp shoots down special session to save Trump
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) said Thursday that he would not call a special session of the state legislature to undermine Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' prosecution of Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants.

Kemp made the remarks during a briefing on the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

"Many of you will recall that in the final weeks of 2020, I clearly and repeatedly said that I would not be calling a special session of the General Assembly to overturn the 2020 election results because such an action would have been unconstitutional," Kemp said. "It was that simple. Fast forward to today, nearly three years later, memories are fading fast."

Kemp noted that some lawmakers had urged him to call a special session to punish Willis.

"Up to this point, I have not seen any evidence that DA Willis's actions or lack thereof warrant action by the Prosecuting Attorney Oversight Commission," he remarked. "Regardless, in my mind, a special session of the General Assembly to end run around this law is not feasible and may ultimately prove to be unconstitutional."

"The bottom line is that in the state of Georgia, as long as I'm governor, we're going to follow the law and the Constitution, regardless of who it helps or harms politically," Kemp added.

