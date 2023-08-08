GOP's Brian Kemp in 'precarious political position' as potential star witness in case against Trump

“The governor is in a precarious political position,” said political strategist Fred Hicks, who has worked for both Republicans and Democrats in Georgia.

Read more: ‘They blew up my life’: Fox News, a hidden camera and threats to an Indiana school administrator

Kemp could position himself as a rare Republican who has challenged Trump and won. He's already drawn the ex-president's ire without losing full GOP support.

“However, he runs the risk of alienating a not-so-small piece of the Republican electorate and, more immediately, making enemies in a state Senate that leans toward Trumpian politics," Hicks added.

Kemp beat Trump-backed GOP challenger David Perdue in last year's gubernatorial primary, and he managed to hold onto the Republican base by declining to publicly challenge the former president. He's already pledged to support the party's 2024 nominee, no matter what.

“By all indications that may very well be Donald Trump,” said Salleigh Grubbs, the Trump-backing chair of the Cobb County GOP. “Assuming that to be the case, it stands to reason that he will follow through on his word to support President Trump. Indictment notwithstanding, courage of conviction is important to the grassroots.”

Kemp testified for three hours when called by Willis before a special purpose grand jury in November, but his testimony in a potential Trump trial could decide his political fate.



“How Kemp balances what’s best for him in the short term and the long term will decide how effective he is in advancing his legislative agenda,” Hicks said, “and how effective he is at laying the foundation for a federal position.”