GOP's Brian Kemp knocks down Trump's post-indictment claims of election fraud
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp smacked down Donald Trump's continuing claims of fraud in his state's 2020 presidential election.

The twice-impeached former president was indicted late Monday for a fourth time on racketeering and other charges related to a wide-ranging scheme to overturn Georgia's election results, and Kemp issued a statement denying Trump's reiterated claims that voting irregularities had cost him re-election.

"The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen," Kemp said. "For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward – under oath – and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor. The future of our country is at stake in 2024 and that must be our focus."

Trump announced the morning after his indictment that he would produce a report next week that would prove his claims, but so far no court, state officials or federal officials have found any evidence of widespread irregularities that would have changed the election results.

