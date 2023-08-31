Trump supporters rage at 'communist trash' Brian Kemp for not impeaching Fani Willis

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday held a press conference in which he shot down a campaign by insurgent Georgia State Sen. Colton Moore to call a special session to impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

"Up to this point, I have not seen any evidence that DA Willis's actions or lack thereof warrant action by the Prosecuting Attorney Oversight Commission," Kemp said in response to Moore's calls to remove her from office for indicting former President Donald Trump. "Regardless, in my mind, a special session of the General Assembly to end run around this law is not feasible and may ultimately prove to be unconstitutional."

Kemp's remarks, however, drew fury and rage from many Trump supporters, who took to the platform formerly known as Twitter to vent their frustrations at the conservative Georgia governor.

"Brian Kemp is a low life pos," wrote MAGA activist Debbie Dooley. "I have said for months he gave the green light to The Willis Witch-hunt to get rid of Trump. This proves it. Kemp just declared war on MAGA If you are a Kemp ally, you are MAGAs enemy."

"Brian Kemp is a massive scumbag and the fact that team DeSantis always supports him against Trump shows you who they really are," fumed Trump supporter David Suslenskiy.



"Brian Kemp is a state puppet!" raged one anonymous user whose profile bio declares that "the administrative state is in full panic mode." "Trump mistakenly endorsed this clown just to be stabbed in the back!"

"Brian Kemp is NOT following the laws or constitution," complained another unnamed Trump fan. "Do not listen to these communist trash."

And a Twitter account that just goes by the name of "Johnny MAGA" declared that "Brian Kemp is a [piece of sh-t]."