MAGA lawmaker's 'horrible abuse of power' sends Georgia GOP infighting to new heights
Georgia State Sen. Colton Moore, who has earned the admiration of former President Donald Trump by pushing a completely unrealistic plan to impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, has sent infighting among his own party to new heights.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that Moore's fellow Georgia Republicans have grown fed up with him attacking them for their refusal to get on board with his Willis impeachment scheme on the grounds that impeaching the Fulton County DA would require a supermajority vote that would necessitate getting some Democrats to cross over.

Moore has been undaunted by such criticisms, however, and has even put out robocalls targeting Republicans who have balked at going along with a plan that is almost guaranteed to fail.

Republican Georgia State Sen. Bo Hatchett, a target of Moore's robocall, lambasted his colleague for committing "a horrible abuse of power."

"He’s using the money he steals from conservatives to attack fellow Republicans," Hatchett said. "Doing nothing but helping the Democrats across the state and putting his conservative colleagues in danger."

Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns, meanwhile, called out Moore's push to impeach or defund Willis as a violation of the separation of powers.

“A select few are calling to defund a duly-elected district attorney of this state and her office in an attempt to interfere with the criminal justice system,” Burns said in a recent letter. “Targeting one specific DA in this manner certainly (flouts) the idea of separation of powers, if not outright violates it.”

Moore, however, has been unbowed in criticizing his fellow Republicans.

“To hear that I need to tone it down when I’m encouraging my colleagues to do their legislative duty is absolutely ridiculous,” he said this week.

