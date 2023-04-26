MAGA House member put on the spot as Kaitlan Collins tells him budget proposal is 'dead on arrival'

During an appearance on "CNN This Morning," Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) was put on the spot by host Kaitlan Collins over Republican plans to plow ahead with a vote on a budget bill that faces an uphill battle with some House Republicans – and no chance with a Democratic-controlled Senate.

"Do you think this vote is actually going to happen today?" Collins asked.

"I think this vote happens today," the lawmaker claimed. "Let's talk about the D.C. sausage, how it's made. This is a vote that moves something over to the Senate. You can count on the fact that there will be another vote after this, whether it's in a week or a month, because something will come back from the Senate with Republicans and Democrats over there."

"Whatever the president has to say after that, there will have to be another vote for whatever comes out of all of that," the lawmaker who recently endorsed Donald Trump for president again admitted.

"Yeah, that's right, because the Senate said, you know, regardless this proposal is dead on arrival but the Republicans still have to vote together to get it passed," Kaitlan pressed.

"Right now they don't have the votes. Do you have any concerns, have you heard concerns from Republican lawmakers about voting on this, putting their name and vote on the record when it comes to things like the new work requirements, something that was changed overnight, blocking Biden's move on student debt? Are there concerns about putting their name on that even if it's not actually going to happen?"

"I haven't heard concerns about that," Mast claimed. "Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and I spoke about the work requirements and I use myself as an example. I am never going to be 100 percent in life."

Pointing to the injuries he suffered in 2010 while serving in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, he added, "I lost two legs and a finger and the point that I'm making here is that just because we are not 100 percent doesn't mean that we are not work capable."

