Brit Hume labels Greg Abbott’s bussing migrants a ‘publicity stunt’

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott is pushing a "publicity stunt" by bussing migrants to Washington, DC according to Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume.

"I think it is in a sense a publicity stunt. It’s probably no accident that they were dropping the migrants off just outside our bureau in Washington," Hume noted.

Fox News correspondent John Roberts posted a photo of the bus outside the bureau.





The "publicity stunt" has also drawn criticism from Florida GOP Gov. Greg DeSantis.

"The migrants told Fox News that they are planning to head down to Miami, Florida, likely by train. The bus ride conducted by the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) concluded in D.C. and is not continuing on to Florida, so migrants would have to find their own way down to the southern state," the network reported. "However, DeSantis is taking issue with the fact that the migrants are planning to head to the Sunshine State, with his executive office issuing a clear message: 'Do not come.'"

Another part of Abbott's efforts, the inspection of trucks at the Texas-Mexico border, is creating chaos and threatening to tank the economy.



