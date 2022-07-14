‘Shut up or get out’: Speaker expels two members in UK Parliament brouhaha
British House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle/Composite image of screengrabs.

British House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle appeared extremely agitated as he engaged in a shouting match with other members of Parliament on Wednesday.

"Order! Order! I will not tolerate such behavior!" Hoyle shouted.

"Either shut up or get out!" he demanded.

READ: Alex Jones' former wife offers Jan. 6 committee 'relevant insider info' after Tuesday hearing

He eventually ejected two members.

"Neale Hanvey, I am now naming you and Kenny MacAskill to leave this chamber," Hoyle said.

"Deal with them," he said while instructing the Sergeant of Arms to remove the two members of the Scottish Alba Party. The argument began over the veto of a Scottish independence referendum.

The incident occurred during "Prime Minister's Question Time."

PMQs 'is a constitutional convention in the United Kingdom, currently held as a single session every Wednesday at noon when the House of Commons is sitting, during which the Prime Minister answers questions from Members of Parliament (MPs)."

Watch a clip of the argument below.


roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Lindsey Graham got into a contentious feud with a country music star at secret Trump dinner: report

SmartNews Video