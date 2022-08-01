Morning Joe slams Trump as 'heinous human being' for trashing Brittney Griner's reputation

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough slammed Donald Trump for siding with Russia against jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and seven-time WNBA All-Star was arrested in Russia after customs officers found vapes containing hash oil in her luggage, which she claims she brought accidentally into the country, but President Joe Biden has reportedly signed off on a prisoner swap that Trump criticized on a right-wing podcast.

“She knew you don’t go in there loaded up with drugs, and she admitted it,” Trump said last week. “I assume she admitted it without too much force because it is what it is, and it certainly doesn’t seem like a very good trade, does it? He’s absolutely one of the worst in the world, and he’s gonna be given his freedom because a potentially spoiled person goes into Russia loaded up with drugs.”



“She went in there loaded up with drugs into a hostile territory where they’re very vigilant about drugs," the ex-president added."They don’t like drugs and she got caught, and now we’re supposed to get her out — and she makes, you know, a lot of money, I guess. We’re supposed to get her out for an absolute killer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world -- killed many Americans, killed many people.”

The U.S. government reportedly offered to free Viktor Bout, who was convicted in 2011 of conspiracy to kill U.S. citizens and officials, delivery of anti-aircraft missiles and providing aid to a terrorist organization, in exchange for Griner and U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who was sentenced to 16 years of hard labor on suspicion of spying.

"We have Donald Trump talking about Brittney Griner having a lot of money," Scarborough said. "We have Donald Trump calling Brittney Griner 'spoiled,' and we have Donald Trump talking about her, quote, 'loaded up with drugs.' There's been no testimony, no evidence, no suggestion that she was, quote, 'loaded up with drugs.'"

"It once again shows just what a terrible guy this is, what a heinous human being," Scarborough added. "How cruel it is. and you cannot help but wonder if he's saying that because she's a Black basketball player."



