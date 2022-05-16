CNN anchor breaks down after reporting from Buffalo: Is this the way we're supposed to live?

CNN anchor Victor Blackwell became emotional on Monday after speaking with those affected by the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, where a heavily armed 18-year-old white gunman shot 10 people dead at grocery store in a racially-motivated attack.

"Victor, it is so hard to hear the raw grief of all of these family members and employees,” said co-anchor Alisyn Camerota, “just trying to make sense of how their lives have been ruined in the space of a few minutes by a horrible, hateful person.”



“I was counting in the car, talking with my producer, I’ve done 15 of these, at least the ones I can count, and we keep having the conversation about Democrats will say guns, republicans will say mental health, and nothing will change,” Blackwell replied with tears in his eyes. “And I’ll probably do another one this year.”

“Family after family, having nowhere to go with their grief, we'll get into a political conversation later but is this the way we're supposed to live?" Blackwell continued. "Are we destined to just keep doing this city after city? Have we just resigned that this is what we are going to be? I’m going to give it back to you.”

The gunman, who was wearing a helmet and tactical gear, was arrested after the massacre, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told a news conference.



Gramaglia put the toll at 10 dead and three wounded. Police said most of the victims were Black.

The gunman first shot four people in the parking lot of the Tops supermarket, three of them fatally, then went inside and continued firing, Gramaglia said.

Among those killed inside the store was a retired police officer who was working as an armed security guard.

The guard "engaged the suspect, fired multiple shots," but the gunman -- who was protected by body armor -- shot him, Gramaglia said.

When police arrived, the shooter put the gun to his neck, but was talked down and ultimately surrendered, he added.

Stephen Belongia, special agent in charge of the FBI's Buffalo field office, told the news conference that the shooting is being investigated as a hate crime.

"We are investigating this incident as both a hate crime and a case of racially motivated violent extremism," Belongia said.

With additional reporting via AFP