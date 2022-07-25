Georgia judge disqualifies Fulton County DA from questioning GOP lawmaker in Trump probe
In a surprise ruling on Monday morning, a Fulton County Superior Court judge ruled that District Attorney Fani Willis will not be allowed to question the GOP candidate for Lt. Governor as part of her probe investigating Donald Trump and his attempt to commit election fraud.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, state Sen. Burt Jones (R) got Judge Robert McBurney to exclude Willis and anyone from her office from questioning him.

In his ruling, McBurney wrote, "Based on the arguments and evidence presented, and a review of relevant legal authorities, the Court GRANTS Senator Jones’s motion to disqualify the District Attorney and her office — as to Senator Jones only,” with the AJC reporting the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia will be handed the responsibility of selecting an investigator from a alternative DA’s office to ask questions.

Jones, who will be on the ballot in November as the Republican Party's nominee for one of the state's top jobs, has been under fire for his part as an alternate "elector" in the attempt to hand the state's Electoral College votes to Donald Trump.

The judge cited Willi's attending a fundraiser for Jones' opponent, Charlie Bailey, on the November ballot as a reason for the disqualification.

The report adds, "McBurney on Monday denied a similar attempt from 11 of the other GOP electors to disqualify Willis and the Fulton DA’s office from their portions of the investigation. He also required them to honor subpoenas requiring their testimony this week before a special grand jury examining the case."

