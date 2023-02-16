Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out at 'Bush in heels' Nikki Haley after 2024 announcement

It didn't take long for Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to act as surrogate hit woman for former President Donald Trump and attack newly announced presidential candidate Nikki Haley.
In a tweet Greene, stated "Nikki Haley is just another George (or Jeb!) Bush," she continued. "If we wanted a 'Bush in heels,' Republicans would vote for Liz Cheney."
Greene's attack also included comparing and contrasting Haley's political positions with Trump.
"She is weak on the border, doesn't want a wall," stated Greene. She also added, "Nikki Haley refused to support a transgender bathroom bill to protect children."
Most of Greene's criticisms of Haley's political positions were centered around immigration.
While Trump and Haley are the only two official candidates for the Republican presidential nomination, polls show Haley with low support and placing fourth or even fifth in a field of potential GOP candidates.
Casting herself as a younger, fresher alternative to the 76-year-old former president Trump, Haley had been hinting at a possible run for weeks.
Haley is positioning herself as a changemaker who can reinvigorate a party and country she says have lost their way in recent years, and she played up her personal background in her video as a way to unite a nation strained by racial tensions.
"I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. Not black, not white. I was different," she said in the clip.
"But my mom would always say, 'Your job is not to focus on the differences, but the similarities.'"
"Some look at our past as evidence that America's founding principles are bad," she went on.
"They say the promise of freedom is just made up. Some think our ideas are not just wrong, but racist, and evil. Nothing could be further from the truth."
Haley is unlikely to be the last Republican to throw their hat in the ring.
Some Washington watchers speculated that her announcement might prompt a stampede from rivals such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Trump's vice president Mike Pence.
Haley also took a mild swipe at the current president -- who has not formally announced his re-election campaign but is expected to run again -- saying "Joe Biden's record is abysmal."
"But that shouldn't come as a surprise. The Washington establishment has failed us over and over and over again."
With additional reporting by AFP